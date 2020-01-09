NETGEAR Hires Dr. Martin Westhead as Chief Technology Officer of Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking technology for small businesses, the smart home and online game play, today welcomes Dr. Martin Westhead to the company as its CTO of Software. Dr. Westhead joins the company from the top-rated consumer company, Groupon, with over 45 million active customers and 5-star ratings for their mobile app.



In this new role, Dr. Westhead will be accountable for further developing the company's services and application products as well as setting the overall software technology roadmap that will support the current and future growth of the company. As CTO of Software, Dr. Westhead will also be responsible for partnering with universities and technology thought-leaders in discovering and creating ways to further disrupt the consumer Hardware + Software + Services category.

"As a pioneer of network technology, NETGEAR has worked tirelessly to provide people with the tools they need to connect and collaborate online. We are now looking to improve this experience even further with value-added services," said Patrick Lo, chairman and chief executive officer of NETGEAR. "With his background in customer engagement, Dr. Westhead will be a valued resource as we continue to build on product apps and service offerings to complement our extensive lineup of networking solutions."

Dr. Westhead has led software organizations at several companies in the consumer web and networking sectors over the course of the past twenty years and has lectured for Stanford's Continuing Studies Business Department.

Dr. Westhead earned his Ph.D. and B.Sc.., from the Department of AI and Computer Science at the University of Edinburgh, U.K.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ:NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

©2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-G

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com

U.S. Customer Inquiries: (888) NETGEAR