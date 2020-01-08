Alico, Inc. to Present at 22nd Annual ICR Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Rallo, the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Danny Sutton, the Company's President of Citrus will present at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference to be held at the Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort in Orlando, Florida.



The Company's presentation will begin at 2:00 pm Eastern time on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.alicoinc.com . An online replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

