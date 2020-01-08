Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lam Research Corporation Announces December 2019 Quarter Financial Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Webcast: To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam's web site at http://www.lamresearch.com and click on the Investors/Investors Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.
   
Replay Information: A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.
   
Contact Information: Lam Research Investor Relations Department. Investor.relations@lamresarch.com, 510-572-1615.

About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
Email:  investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga