Highwoods to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter Results Tuesday, February 4th

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its 2019 fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 4th, after the market closes. 

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 5th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time. 

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at www.highwoods.com under the "Investors" section.  A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:
Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
919-431-1529

