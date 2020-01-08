AGTC to Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 9 at 8:00 am ET to Discuss X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Interim Six-Month Data from the Dose Expansion Cohort of its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it plans to release interim six-month data from the expansion group, and an update of enrollment for its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) on January 9, 2020. AGTC management will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides to review the data beginning at 8:00am Eastern Time on the same date.



The live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations . To access the call, dial 877-407-6184 (US) or 201-389-0877 (outside of the US). The archived webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, in which it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics, otology, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS) and other CNS and ophthalmology indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight. The otology program is being developed in collaboration with Otonomy. AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products including capsids, promoters and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

