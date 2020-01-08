Market Overview

SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, January 10, 2020

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2020 fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2019 and outlook for the fiscal second quarter after market close on Friday, January 10, 2020.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Source: SemiLEDs Corporation

Contacts:

Christopher Lee

Chief Financial Officer

+886-37-586788

investor@semileds.com

