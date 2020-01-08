Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bardavon Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Share:

Overland Park, KS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC is excited to announce the addition of James Rogers as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). James, a seasoned marketing expert, was most recently Vice President Product Marketing and Management at DigitalGlobe, a leader in Geospatial Information based in Denver.

As CMO at Bardavon, James will be tasked with driving the overall go-to-market strategy for Bardavon. This includes leadership responsibilities for marketing, corporate strategy, strategic partnerships and alliances, product management, and product marketing.

"James is a respected, data-driven go-to-market expert who has consistently proven his ability to drive scale and growth programs, and build strong, high-performing teams," stated Bardavon founder and CEO, Mathew Condon. "His go-to-market expertise and successes map perfectly to our business development goals, and he's going to be an invaluable addition to Bardavon as we enter the next chapter of our business"

"I am excited to be joining a company committed to revolutionizing the Workers' Compensation industry through its focus on data-driven quality outcomes," said James. "Bardavon offers exciting new opportunities to develop business strategies, incubate new business models, negotiate strategic partnerships, and lead marketing efforts to change Workers' Compensation for the better."

James has been at the forefront of leading software, data, and geospatial companies for more than 20 years. He's spent the past four years driving go-to-market growth for the commercial line of business at DigitalGlobe leading their Global Commercial Product Management, Product Marketing, Marketing, and Information Partner Program. He is recognized for his expertise in building high-profile strategic partnerships with Fortune 500 companies to address new markets and drive incremental revenue.

Bardavon Health Innovations is an industry-leading, data analytics company focused on redefining Workers' Compensation. Bardavon's mission is to promote a culture of transparency in revolutionizing the employee continuum of care through innovative, quality outcome driven solutions.

Attachment 

Matthew Condon, CEO
Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC
913-236-1020
mcondon@bardavon.com

James Rogers, CMO
Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC
913-236-1020
jrogers@bardavon.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga