Dime Community Bancshares to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Conference Call on January 23, 2020

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2020
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, January 23, 2020.  The Company will conduct a conference call at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth J. Mahon, will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year financial performance.  There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom200123.html.

Conference Call Details:
 
Dial-in for Live Call:
 
Domestic: 1-888-348-2672
   
International: 1-412-902-4232

Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator. 

Dial-in for Replay:
 
Domestic: 1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
   
Availability: January 23 (6:30 p.m.) through January 30 (11:59 p.m.)
   
Access Code: 10137882

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.43 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2019. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank, can be found on the Company's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.

