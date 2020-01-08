Karl Naegler joins Wellington Partners as Managing Partner

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellington Partners, a leading European venture capital firm investing in early- and growth-stage life science companies, today announced that Dr. Karl Naegler joined Wellington as a Managing Partner on January 1, 2020. Karl brings to Wellington a strong track record of investments in early and later stage life science companies as well as deep sector knowledge and an extensive global network from over 18 years of industry experience.

Previously, Karl was a Partner at Gimv, a publicly listed private equity and venture capital investment firm, where he had been responsible for life science investments within Gimv's Health & Care team, since 2011. He was instrumental in creating and growing numerous European biopharma and medtech companies, many of them to successful exits, such as Breath Therapeutics (acquired by Zambon), Prosonix (acquired by Circassia) and Covagen (acquired by Johnson & Johnson). Karl also helped to expand Gimv's life science team and advisory network as well as the firm's international reach.

He began his professional career in 2002 at Atlas Venture in London and Munich, and later joined Ventech, a Paris-based venture capital firm focused on Europe and China. Karl holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Neurobiology from Max-Delbrück-Center for Molecular Medicine, Berlin.

Regina Hodits, Managing Partner of Wellington Partners, commented: "We are very pleased to have Karl joining our leadership team. With his remarkable track record of successfully investing in leading European life sciences companies and his experience in developing these firms to profitable exits for the investing funds, Karl perfectly complements our investment group here at Wellington."

"Karl's outstanding investment experience and strong global network will be instrumental in further growing our business here at Wellington. He will play a critical role in expanding our investment activities in leading European life science companies, building on our history of turning healthcare innovation into highly successful businesses," added Rainer Strohmenger, Managing Partner of Wellington Partners.

Karl Naegler, Managing Partner of Wellington Partners, said: "I am excited to join such an experienced team with a long-standing track record in life science investments. For over a decade, I have known and collaborated with the investment professionals of Wellington, and I share their ambitious vision of broadening Wellington's activities to support and grow innovative companies that can significantly impact patients' lives."

About Wellington Partners

Wellington Partners is a leading European Venture Capital firm investing in early- and growth stage life science companies. Wellington Partners is focused on investing in the most promising life science companies in the fields of biotechnology, therapeutics, medical technology, diagnostics and digital health. With funds totalling more than EUR 1.0 billion, thereof EUR 430 million committed to Life Sciences, Wellington Partners has been actively supporting world class private companies translating true innovation into successful businesses with exceptional growth. To date, Wellington Partners has invested in 46 innovative life science companies, including Actelion (acquired by J&J), Definiens (acquired by AZ), invendo (acquired by Ambu), Rigontec (acquired by MSD) and Symetis (acquired by Boston Scientific).

