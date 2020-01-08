Calibre Scientific Acquires NeXtal Biotechnologies to Further Expand its Protein Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the NeXtal Biotechnologies line of structural biology products from Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

NeXtal specializes in the production of unique screens and plates for protein crystallization, an important step in the complex process of structural biology studies and structure-based drug design. NeXtal's products include a comprehensive suite of reliable crystallization screens and proprietary EasyXtal crystallization plates that are currently sold into academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical markets.

"This acquisition is an exciting addition to our existing structural biology solutions," said Ritesh Mittal, General Manager of Anatrace. "NeXtal's line of crystallization products align with our existing offerings in this space, which include Anatrace, Microlytic, and Molecular Dimensions products. NeXtal's focus on simplifying and accelerating the protein crystallization process with its proprietary product offerings provides a new way for us to meet customer needs: combining these products with our existing portfolio should lead us to new solutions that will reinforce NeXtal's long-standing crystallization legacy."



"NeXtal's customer support and product quality made the line a stand-out choice for acquisition," stated Ben Travis, CEO of Calibre Scientific. "NeXtal's focus on simplification and standardization of processes, from screening to optimization, goes hand in hand with the Calibre Scientific's commitment to provide our customers with unique and efficient life science solutions. Adding NeXtal to the Calibre Scientific family of products further strengthens our commitment to the structural biology community and offers a comprehensive solution for our customers' crystallography needs."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial and biopharmaceutical communities. The Company is committed to pushing the boundaries of science and innovation through internal expertise combined with strategic acquisitions that help deliver a differentiated and comprehensive set of products, services and support to our customers. Calibre Scientific represents a portfolio of niche life science companies, across various key verticals, that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends into over 90 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow across a wide array of verticals and geographies, further diversifying its product offering and global footprint to laboratories around the world.

