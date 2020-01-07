Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Devon Energy to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results Feb. 18; Conference Call Scheduled for Feb. 19

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 5:25pm   Comments
Share:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) today announced plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and operations report for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results will be available on the company's website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Central Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon's website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts:
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496

Media Contact:
John Porretto, 405-228-7506

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga