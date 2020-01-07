Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cerner to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 5:23pm   Comments
Share:

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), a global health care technology company, announced today that Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Donald Trigg, executive vice president of Strategic Growth and Marc Naughton, chief financial officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation begins at 11:00 a.m. PST on Jan. 14, and will be available live and archived on Cerner's website in the Investor Relations section.

Cerner is ushering in a new era of digital transformation in health care with a focus on improving care and making clinicians' work easier. In the presentation, Cerner leadership will showcase corporate transformation efforts and the strategic framework for growth, as well as the company's work in developing technology to shape health care of tomorrow. 

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You. 

Media Contacts:

Cerner
Misti Preston, Public Relations, (816) 299-2037, misti.preston@cerner.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga