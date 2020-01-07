Greenlane and AVD Announce Distribution Agreement

LOS ANGELES and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Vapor Devices (AVD), a high-tech manufacturer of vaporizer cartridges and batteries, and Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) ("Greenlane"), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced a comprehensive distribution agreement for AVD products, including its entire suite of glass and resin cartridges, glass disposable cartridges, and rechargeable and disposable batteries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Greenlane will distribute AVD's Easy-Press Glass Cartridge, the industry's first glass cartridge with a thumb snap-on, tamper-proof locking system, which is designed to reduce bottlenecks in rapid high-end, high-production filling and capping environments.

"We are excited to be partnering with AVD to bring its innovative vaporization technology to market," said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "AVD's product technology delivers fulsome flavors without compromising on cartridge and battery reliability or integrity. We will leverage our expansive distribution network to make AVD's full suite of products available to consumers through licensed cannabis dispensaries, as well as smoke and vape shops throughout North America."

"We are thrilled to partner with Greenlane and its extensive distribution network across North America, Europe, and online through its e-commerce platform," said Michael Brosgart, Chief Operating Officer of AVD. "As the cannabis market continues to develop rapidly, AVD is committed to advancing cartridge technology for consumers. Through our partnership with Greenlane, AVD will be able to provide a wider market with access to a new generation of cartridges – that are free from harmful toxins and provide reliable performance."

About Advanced Vapor Devices (AVD)

AVD exclusively designs and manufactures vaporizer cartridges and batteries for plant-based oils. AVD adheres to three design and manufacturing principles:



Controlling its entire supply chain – sourcing and using only the highest quality and safest materials available.

Designing and engineering vaporizers that provide a premium user experience and deliver flavors true to the strain, from the first to the last draw.

And crucially, to lead the industry with products that are reliable and will not easily leak or break.

To this end, AVD hardware is manufactured in a U.S. owned and managed factory, certified as ISO 9001 and is cGMP compliant. All oil touching parts are non-toxic and inert and cartridges meet stringent California Cat III heavy-metal regulations. Products always pass through strict quality control and safety assurance protocols and are tested at various stages of the manufacturing process.

The AVD leadership team comprises respected industry experts. Former owners and managers of state-approved extraction labs, cultivation, processing, formulation, fulfillment, and distribution facilities.

AVD's proprietary ceramic core design, combined with innovative battery technology, amongst other design features, make AVD the partner of choice for leading distributors and many of the foremost oil brands. For more information, please visit https://avd710.com.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinskis, Bloom Farms, Mary's Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane's house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City's famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta's Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com , an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/ .

