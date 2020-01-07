Annual Economic Outlook 2020 Presented by CPA Ontario & the Economic Club of Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us in Toronto on January 8th for Economic Outlook 2020, presented by CPA Ontario & the Economic Club of Canada. A panel of economists from Canada's "Big Six" financial institutions will share their predictions for the year ahead.

WHAT: Moderated discussion featuring economists from the "Big Six" Canadian

banks. WHO:

Panelists: Jean-Francois Perrault—Senior Vice President & Chief Economist, Scotiabank Douglas Porter—Managing Director & Chief Economist, BMO Financial Group Dawn Desjardins —Vice-President & Deputy Chief Economist, RBC Avery Shenfeld—Managing Director & Chief Economist, CIBC Capital Markets Beata Caranci—Senior Vice President & Chief Economist, TD Bank Group Stéfane Marion—Strategist & Chief Economist, National Bank of Canada Additional speakers:

Pattie Lovett-Reid, Chief Financial Commentator, CTV News (Moderator) Carol Wilding, President & CEO, Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario Rhiannon Rosalind, President & CEO, The Economic Club of Canada WHEN: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 7:00 a.m. Registration Begins / doors open 7:45 a.m. Welcome Remarks 8:10 a.m. Panel Discussion Begins 9:30 a.m. Event Concludes WHERE: Fairmont Royal York, Canadian Room - 100 Front Street West, Toronto, M5J 1E3



To confirm attendance, please contact:

Morgan Stahl, The Economic Club of Canada: morgan@economicclub.ca or 416-306-0899

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

CPA Ontario:

We protect the public. We advance our profession. We guide our CPAs. We ensure that our more than 93,000 members and 21,000 students meet the highest standards of integrity and expertise. We help them stay ahead of global market trends and abreast of regulatory change. CPAs represent a globally recognized, premium designation. Our Chartered Professional Accountants are valued by organizations in all industries for their financial expertise, strategic thinking, management skills and leadership. For information on the profession visit: cpaontario.ca.