nLIGHT to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR), a global leader in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced that Scott Keeney, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The presentation will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company's website at http://nlight.net/company/investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

For more information contact:

Jason Willey
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
nLIGHT, Inc.
(360) 567-4890
jason.willey@nlight.net

