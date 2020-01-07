Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call on the Web

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 3:03pm   Comments
Share:

CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings release on Thursday, February 13, 2020, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am ET.

What:   Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
         
When:   February 14, 2020
    11:00 am ET
         
Where:   www.mohawkind.com
    Select Investor Information
         
How:   Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
    Live Conference Call:   Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
        Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)
        Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)
        Conference ID: 3678629

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through March 14, 2020 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 3678629.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Glenn Landau, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2025

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga