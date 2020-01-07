DSA Financial Corporation Declares a Quarterly Dividend

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSA Financial Corporation (OTC:DSFN) -- John P. Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of DSA Financial, announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on January 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2020.

DSA Financial Corporation is the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Dearborn Savings operates through its main office.

