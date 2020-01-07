Market Overview

FormFactor, Inc. to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 11:58am   Comments
LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY from January 14-15, 2020. FormFactor is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14 at 4:10 PM ET.

The company's Chief Execute Officer, Michael Slessor, will present. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com

About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com

