2020 Outlook Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 10:45am   Comments
AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)


2020 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY – JANUARY 16, 2020
8:00 AM ET 

DIAL IN NUMBERS
  North America:  1-800-920-3395
  International:  1-416-981-9005
  Webcast:  www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until January 23, 2020
  North America:  1-800-558-5253
  International:  1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:  21950526

 

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108 

Primary Logo

