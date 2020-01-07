Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires Academic Dermatology in Edina, Minnesota.

Lombard, IL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Academic Dermatology in Edina, Minnesota. The acquisition of Academic Dermatology is a further demonstration of Pinnacle Dermatology's commitment to serving the Twin Cities market with high quality, patient-centered dermatologic care.

"I want to personally welcome the patients and staff of Academic Dermatology to the Pinnacle Dermatology network of practices," said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. "We entered Minnesota with our first acquisition one year ago and we're happy to have expanded our presence there to 8 locations with the acquisition of Academic Dermatology. The Twin Cities area of Minnesota is a key strategic market for our business, and we look forward to continuing to grow there. We're excited to partner with Doctor Whitney D. Tope and Doctor Dawn H. Tope at Academic Dermatology to further serve the residents of this area through population skin health management and excellent dermatologic care. We're confident that our model of providing shared services to practices while allowing for local physician autonomy will build value for Academic Dermatology and the patients and community it serves.

"I am excited to partner with Pinnacle Dermatology. As any medical practice owner knows, running such a business is increasingly challenging, largely due to time consuming back office operations. I became a physician to provide excellent health care to patients," said Whitney Tope, MD. "Our partnership will allow us to direct even more of our time to patient care," said Dawn Tope, DNP. "I believe this partnership will enhance patient experiences and help us continue to deliver the best outcomes for our patients and our community."

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology's strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Academic Dermatology at its current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Academic Dermatology at 952.746.6090.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

