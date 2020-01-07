Market Overview

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 9:29am   Comments
ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has scheduled the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") for February 19, 2020. The Board has set a record date for the Meeting of December 31, 2019.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net
