Selligent Names Matthew Saskin as VP of Customer Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent , the intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform, today announced that Matthew Saskin has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Experience. Saskin will help drive Selligent's growing CX business, working with its burgeoning channel and technology partner community to enable businesses to deliver powerful end-to-end customer experiences.



"The growing expectations to deliver transformative experiences shows no signs of slowing. A new era of real-time personalization will take off in 2020 as delivering connected customer experiences becomes a requirement, not just a differentiator for businesses," said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent. "Matthew has seen this evolution first-hand with his years-long background as both a practitioner and leader in digital strategy and CX. I could not think of a more experienced leader to work closely with our partners to enable their customers to execute and influence the entire customer journey using the Selligent platform."

Saskin brings more than 15 years of CX and digital strategy experience to Selligent, most recently serving as VP and General Manager of Dimension Data's Customer Experience practice for the Americas. While there, Saskin defined and executed against a multi-year growth plan, which led to substantial growth in professional, managed, and cloud services bookings. Prior to his role at Dimension Data, Matthew was global practice director at managed services provider, IPsoft, where he spearheaded its unified communications and contact center managed services practice, growing revenues from $0 to $20M ARR within two years.

"I've always had a passion for using technology to deliver transformational business outcomes. I am very excited to join Selligent to usher in the next wave of experience-driven solutions," said Saskin. "For years, organizations have struggled to break down silos across channels and functions to deliver end-to-end experiences – until now. I look forward to working with the Selligent team to drive change across the industry with their game-changing platform, and witness its growing impact in helping organizations deliver high-quality experiences."

Saskin joins Selligent on the heels of its continued CX ecosystem growth. In early December 2019, the company announced that it has joined Cisco's SolutionsPlus program , bringing experience-driven solutions to Cisco's customer base. Selligent has also announced technology integrations with Bucher+Suter, Calabrio and Upstream Works Software . The growing number of collaborations highlights the importance of connecting the customer experience across the silos of marketing, service and sales.

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious companies to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a network of global partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

