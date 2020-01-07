Market Overview

Primoris Services Corporation Announces Industrial Award Valued Over $25 Million

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 7:30am   Comments
DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced a new industrial award valued over $25 million. The contract was secured by Primoris Mechanical Contractors, part of the Power, Industrial, & Engineering segment. This award was signed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • The project is for turnkey installation of underground hydronic piping at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
  • The scope of work will require the installation of over 15,000 feet of pre-insulated chilled/hot water supply and return piping, ductbank, and a cast-in-place vault. The lines will be installed with a combination of bores and open cut excavation.
  • Work is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company's national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company's future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," "may," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact
Kate Tholking
Vice President, Investor Relations
(214) 740-5615
ktholking@prim.com

