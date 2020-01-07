Aptose Biosciences to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2020 Conference

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO, TSX:APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory K. Chow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, will participate at the upcoming Biotech Showcase™ 2020 Conference on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PST in San Francisco, CA.



Webcast: Monday, January 13, 2020

11:30 a.m. PST

Track Yosemite - C (Ballroom Level)

Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

The audio webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available through the Aptose website at Aptose.



The Company will also be hosting institutional investor and partnering meetings at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event taking place in San Francisco, on January 14th and 15th, 2020. To schedule a meeting with Aptose, investors can register on the online system managed by the Company's US investor relations firm, LifeSci Advisors, LLC , or make a request via e-mail at Access@LifeSciAdvisors.com .

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Greg Chow

Senior Vice President, CFO

650-718-5028

gchow@aptose.com LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Dan Ferry, Managing Director

617-535-7746

Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com SMP Communications

Susan Pietropaolo

201-923-2049

susan@smpcommunications.com







