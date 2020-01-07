Market Overview

Repligen to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020
WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that the Company will present at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Tony J. Hunt, Repligen's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Events section of the Company's website at www.repligen.com. A recorded replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event, and will be accessible for up to 90 days following the event.

About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, MA (USA), and we have additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Marlborough, MA; Bridgewater, NJ; Rancho Dominguez, CA; Lund, Sweden; Breda, The Netherlands and Ravensburg, Germany.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," or "could" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source:
Repligen Corporation
Sondra Newman
Senior Director Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
snewman@repligen.com

