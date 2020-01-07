Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) (Tonix or the Company) announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, will present and conduct investor meetings at Biotech Showcase 2020 being held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.



Details of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals presentation and webcast are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2020 Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco Track Franciscan A (Ballroom Level)

A live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the Company presentation will be available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals website at www.tonixpharma.com .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecules and biologics to treat psychiatric, pain and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL*, is in development for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), fibromyalgia, agitation in Alzheimer's disease and alcohol use disorder (AUD). TNX-102 SL is in Phase 3 development as a bedtime treatment for PTSD (trade name Tonmya**) and fibromyalgia. The Phase 3 RECOVERY trial (P302) in PTSD is currently enrolling and results from an interim analysis are expected in the first quarter of 2020 and topline data are expected in the second quarter of 2020 if the sample size remains the same. The Company has started enrollment in the Phase 3 RELIEF trial in fibromyalgia and expects to report results from an interim analysis in the second half of 2020. The agitation in Alzheimer's disease program is Phase 2 ready and the development for AUD is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) application stage. TNX-601 CR (tianeptine oxalate controlled-release tablets) is in development as a daytime treatment for depression, as well as for PTSD. The first efficacy study will be performed outside the U.S. and it is expected to be IND-ready in 2020. TNX-1600 (a triple reuptake inhibitor) is a third product candidate being developed for PTSD, as a daytime treatment. Tonix‘s programs for treating addiction conditions also include TNX-1300*** (double-mutant cocaine esterase), which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of cocaine intoxication. Tonix's preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1500 (anti-CD154), a monoclonal antibody being developed to prevent and treat organ transplant rejection and autoimmune conditions, and TNX-1700 (rTFF2), a biologic being developed to treat gastric and pancreatic cancers. Finally, TNX-801 (live virus vaccine for percutaneous [scarification] administration) to potentially prevent smallpox and TNX-701 (undisclosed small molecule) to prevent radiation effects are being advanced as medical countermeasures to improve biodefense.

*TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

**Tonmya has been conditionally accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the proposed trade name for TNX-102 SL for the treatment of PTSD.

***TNX-1300 (T172R/G173Q double-mutant cocaine esterase 200 mg, i.v. solution) is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com .

