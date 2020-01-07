G1 Therapeutics to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. will present a company overview at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors section of the G1 website . The webcast will be archived on the same page for 30 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA; a rolling NDA submission for small cell lung cancer has begun and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 Therapeutics also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.