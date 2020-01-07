The Ensign Group Acquires San Antonio, Texas Skilled Nursing Facility

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services and assisted living companies, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of The Healthcare Center at Patriot Heights, a healthcare campus with 59 skilled nursing beds and 158 independent living units located in San Antonio, Texas. The acquisition was effective January 1, 2020.



"We are excited to strengthen our presence in Texas with the addition of this healthcare campus, which greatly enhances our existing operations in the San Antonio market," said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. He added that the campus, which offers skilled nursing and independent living services, is an excellent geographic fit with sister operations in the area.

"We look forward to working together with the local healthcare communities and an outstanding team of caregivers as we strive to exceed the clinical and social needs of each resident we are honored to serve," said Kevin Niccum, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign's Texas-based subsidiary. Mr. Niccum also added that these operations had a combined occupancy rate of approximately 80% at the time of acquisition.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 214 skilled nursing operations, 23 of which also include assisted living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns the real estate at 90 healthcare operations. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

