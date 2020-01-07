Market Overview

HABT, CBB, INST, and LOGM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2020 12:00am   Comments
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HABT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to The Habit Restaurants' agreement to be acquired by YUM! Brands, Inc. Shareholders of The Habit Restaurants will receive $14.00 in cash for each share of The Habit Restaurants owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-habit-restaurants-inc.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cincinnati Bell's agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shareholders of Cincinnati Bell will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of Cincinnati Bell owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cincinnati-bell-inc.

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Instructure's agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Shareholders of Instructure will receive $47.60 in cash for each share of Instructure owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-instructure-inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LOGM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to LogMeIn's agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Shareholders of LogMeIn will receive $86.05 in cash for each share of LogMeIn owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-logmein-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
