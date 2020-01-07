Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RESIDEO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Resideo Technologies, Inc. - REZI

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2020 10:50pm   Comments
Share:

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 7, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Resideo and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rezi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 7, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Resideo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On October 22, 2019, the Company announced its preliminary financial results for 3Q2019, disclosing that it had failed to meet its revenue and earnings targets, it was lowering its recently reaffirmed revenue outlook for fiscal 2019 by $80 million, and that its CFO was leaving the Company. On this news, the price of Resideo's shares plummeted more than 40%.

The case is St. Clair County Employees' Retirement System v. Resideo Technologies, Inc., 19-cv-02863.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga