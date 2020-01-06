Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results on February 6, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results on February 6, 2020. Information related to Interfor's fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors .



The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, February 7, 2020. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 1874063 and it will be available until March 7, 2020.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com .

