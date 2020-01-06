Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Canopy Growth Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 21, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy" or the "Company") (NYSE: CGC) investors who purchased securities between September 8, 2017 and November 13, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On November 14, 2019, Canopy reported a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge "for returns, return provisions, and pricing allowances primarily related to its softgel and oil portfolio."

On this news, Canopy's stock price fell $2.66, or over 14%, to close at $15.84 on November 14, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) that as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Canopy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 21, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

