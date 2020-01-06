Market Overview

Hershey to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2020
HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, January 30, 2020, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 1-877-407-3982 in the United States and 1-201-493-6780 from all other locations and referencing the conference ID 13697187.  To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

The conference call will be available and can be replayed for 11 business days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States (1-412-317-6671 for international callers) and using the Hershey conference ID 13697187.

A listen-only webcast will be provided via The Hershey Company website. Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.
https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html

   
FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Melissa Poole Jeff Beckman
717-534-7556 717-534-8090

 

