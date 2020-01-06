FINAL DEADLINE: TLF INVESTOR ALERT, ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Reminds Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Investors of Important January 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action - TLF

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) between March 7, 2018 and August 15, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important January 6, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tandy investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants' statements throughout the Class Period were false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain costs of inventory had been improperly valued and expensed; (2) Tandy's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (3) Tandy lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (4) there was a material weakness in Tandy's internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Tandy's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 6, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

