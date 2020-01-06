Market Overview

Verizon to speak at Citi Global TMT West Conference January 7

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2020 10:45am   Comments
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the 2020 Citi Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 7, at 11 a.m. ET in Las Vegas. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018.  The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
201.572.9317
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
Twitter: @ericwilkens

