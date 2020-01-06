Progyny, Inc. to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced David Schlanger, Progyny's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Pacific Time (2:00 P.M. Eastern Time). After the presentation, there will be a breakout session at 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time (2:30 P.M. Eastern Time). This event will be held in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis.



A live audiocast and replay of both the presentation and the breakout session will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny's website at http://investors.progyny.com .

About Progyny

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians. Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation's leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been named a CNBC 50 Disruptor for three years in a row, to the INC. 5000, Crain's Fast 50 for NYC, and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for two years in a row. For more information, visit www.progyny.com .

