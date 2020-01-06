FemPulse Announces Issuance of Patents in China and Australia

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FemPulse Corporation (FemPulse), a private, clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing a novel therapy for the personalized treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) in women, today announced the issuance of two patents from China and Australia covering methods of stimulation of autonomic nerve plexuses in women.



The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) recently granted Patent No. ZL 201380041407.2 to the Company. The issued patent, "Devices and Methods For Stimulating Nerves," spans 134 claims and encompasses claims similar to those contained in three U.S. patents granted to the Company related to the vaginally-inserted technology. Additionally, The Australian Patent Office (IP Australia) granted the Company Australian Patent No. 2018200589, also entitled "Devices and Methods For Stimulating Nerves," encompassing claims regarding important aspects of the FemPulse wearable therapy.

"We are proud to see our intellectual property portfolio grow and support laying the groundwork for long-term market protection," commented Donald Deyo, President and CEO. "Both China and Australia represent tremendous potential markets for our therapy. The issuance of these patent serves as yet another validation of our cause to make bioelectronic medicine therapy for OAB available to women worldwide. Our device technology, which is based on proven bioelectronic medicine, is increasingly being recognized around the world. The granted patents further position FemPulse to be able to operate globally as we continue to advance product development."

The addition of these patents increases FemPulse's domestic and international portfolio to seven issued patents.

About FemPulse Corporation

FemPulse Corporation is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company focused on treating women with overactive bladder. The company is developing the FemPulse System, an elegant neuromodulation platform, intended to provide mild electrical nerve stimulation to regulate bladder function and relieve the symptoms of OAB. The small, vaginal ring is disposable and may remain indwelling for days or weeks, affording discreet, personalized, continuous and self-managed therapy. For more information, visit www.fempulse.com .

