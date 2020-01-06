SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ADMS

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Adamas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ADMS) Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Adamas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2019, during a conference call with investors, Adamas walked back its previous prescription growth estimates for its primary product, Gocovri, warned of a continued slow-down in Gocovri prescriptions, and refused to make further predictions about Gocovri's ability to achieve a sizeable market share.

On this news, Adamas's stock price fell $3.99 per share, or 32.4%, to close at $8.16 per share on March 5, 2019.

Then, on September 30, 2019, a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch analyst lowered its rating for Adamas stock to "Underperform," noting "existing overhangs for ADMS: (1) Gocovri coverage: a number of national formularies exclude Gocovri. We expect reimbursement hurdles in [multiple sclerosis walking impairment] space especially with generic Ampyra launch."

On this news, Adamas's stock price fell $1.55 per share, or 23.26%, to close at $5.12 per share on September 30, 2019.

