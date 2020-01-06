CN to Report Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial and Operating Results on Jan. 28, 2020

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will issue its fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 financial and operating results on Jan. 28, 2020, at 4.01 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a webcast/conference call starting at 4.30 p.m. ET Jan. 28. JJ Ruest, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate in or listen to the fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 presentation and question-and-answer period by telephone should call 1-800-355-4959 or 416-641-6122 by 4.20 p.m. ET on Jan. 28.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors . The slides will be posted on the website after the close of markets on Jan. 29. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

