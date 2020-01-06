Predictive Oncology Inc. Appoints Pam Prior to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) ("Predictive Oncology" or "the Company"), a data and artificial intelligence ("AI") driven discovery services company that provides predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes for patients, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Pam Prior, CPA, to the Board.



Ms. Prior, CPA, 57, is the founder and CEO of Priorities Group, Inc., a provider of CFO services to small and mid-sized businesses. Her previous experience includes approximately 35 years in accounting, predominantly in management as a Chief Financial Officer and Controller. Most recently, Ms. Prior was CFO at Schiller Grounds Care, a privately held lawn equipment manufacturing company; CFO at Global Specimen Solutions, a privately held technology and services company for specimen and consent management, subsequently purchased by Covance; CFO at Gentris Corp., a privately held pharmacogenomics company subsequently purchased by Cancer Genetics, Inc.; and CFO at Greatwide Truckload Management, a $300 million subsidiary of a $1 billion private equity owned logistics company. Ms. Prior also served as Controller and Director of Internal Control for Tasty Baking Company, a publicly traded (NYSE) regional baking company, and Controller of PCI Services, a subsidiary of publicly held Cardinal Health. Ms. Prior received her MBA and her Bachelor's Degrees at the University of Delaware and is a licensed CPA in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Ms. Prior also serves as Treasurer on the boards of two non-profit organizations: The Crossing Choir, a professional choir under the direction of Donald Nally, dedicated to new choral music and the possessor of two Grammy Awards and seven Grammy nominations; and, A Soldier's Hands, a grass roots organization founded in 2008 dedicated to delivering care packages to whole units of deployed United States military personnel. Ms. Prior will chair the audit committee of Predictive Oncology Inc.

"Predictive Oncology is very fortunate to announce that Pam Prior is joining our Board of Directors," said Dr. Carl Schwartz, CEO of Predictive Oncology, "Pam possesses a strong financial background, including in the genomic and health industry fields. She will chair our audit committee, providing new insights and guidance to our Board and the financial departments of the Company. I greatly anticipate working with Pam and experiencing the successful approach she has honed over the years."

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) operates through five segments (Domestic, International, Clinical, CRO and DCHIP), which contain four subsidiaries; Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Skyline Europe.

