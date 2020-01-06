Lerman Law Firm Issues Nationwide Investor Alert Concerning Convicted Felon and Former Investment Advisor Burt Rhodes (AKA Burt Rosenblatt) and Realtor Christopher A. Schlitz

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) is issuing a nationwide Investor Alert warning investors of potential investment fraud involving Burt Rhodes (formerly known as Burt Rosenblatt), a former investment advisor and convicted felon, and Christopher ("Chris") A. Schlitz, a realtor. Both are prior or current residents of South Florida.



Lerman advises investors to immediately contact their local office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if they purchased stock directly from either of these individuals in the following companies:

Hawk Systems, Inc.

Hawk Biometric of Canada, Inc.

Hawk Biometric Technologies, Inc.

Rebate Realty Group, Inc.

Print Access Securities Systems, Inc.

Easy Access, Inc.

CLR Associates, Inc.

Realtime Capital Consultants, Inc.

Lerman further advises investors that they should contact the SEC if they purchased stock in these companies from any other private party who was not a licensed stockbroker or investment advisor at the time the security was purchased by the investor.

The Lerman Law Firm has already gathered information from whistleblowers and victims related to some of these companies and is investigating whether some or all of these companies and individuals are involved in a nationwide multi-million-dollar fraudulent investment scheme.

Anyone with information about these companies or these individuals (Burt Rhodes/Burt Rosenblatt, and/or Christopher A. Schlitz), including their whereabouts, should immediately contact Cathy Lerman, principal of the Lerman Law Firm at clerman@lermanfirm.com or 954-343-1132. In addition, any whistleblowers, other potential victims or anyone able to offer information in this investigation are encouraged to contact Lerman directly.



