dance Immersion presents the Canadian premiere of the Tabanka Dance Ensemble showcase - Limbo

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tabanka Dance Ensemble captures the vibrancy of African and Caribbean dance with the Canadian debut of Limbo , February 21 and 22 in North York at the Meridian Arts Centre. Developed by beloved dancer and choreographer Thomas Prestø, this newest masterpiece is the bodily expression of emancipation and freedom. Set to an original score by renowned northern African and Norwegian composer Malika Makouf Rasmussen, the show is a feast for the senses.



Fresh from thrilling audiences the world over, it's Canada's turn to experience the Norwegian ensemble's latest contemporary work. A deconstruction of the historical ritual and dance, Limbo is bodies in synch with the rhythm and colour of the African and Caribbean experience and set to the soundtrack of its spirit. A juxtaposition of light and dark, sound and silence, capture and liberation, Limbo is a journey of displacement and triumph. Audiences will leave changed.

As one of the leading full-time Black dance ensembles in Northern Europe, Tabanka has an intimate understanding of what it takes to maintain and celebrate identity amid misunderstanding and conformity. The result is artistry steeped in the preservation and equity of the African diaspora shown through their patented Talawa Technique™, which pushes the boundaries of human movement. The ensemble makes each presentation an entire experience.

Tabanka adds a stimulating Nordic aesthetic of the African diaspora, and dance Immersion is honoured to bring the group to Canada for three performances on February 21 and 22, 2020, at the stunning new Greenwin Theatre performance space at the Meridian Arts Centre . This unique showcase is a perfect opportunity for audiences to celebrate Afro-Caribbean heritage, culture, and Black History Month.

Learn more at danceimmersion.ca and find tickets at meridianartscentre.com .

This presentation is made possible in part by:

Canada Council for the Arts, The Department of Canadian Heritage, Toronto Arts Council and the Ontario Arts Council

About Tabanka Dance Ensemble

Tabanka is northern Europe's largest full-time black dance ensemble. Tabanka is known for its Talawa Technique™, one of the few fully codified techniques based on African and Caribbean movement practices. Working against the marginalization of black talent in the Nordic countries, Tabanka seamlessly fuses community work with high quality art production. Tabanka uses the rich aesthetics of Africa and the Caribbean in order to create vibrant contemporary work. The performance technology of deep cultural rituals is given a continuation as it claims new spaces through reverse colonization. Ancient Future is a central principle of narration in Tabanka's art. Audience and dancers are weaved through call and response, as they imagine, forward, and back, together. Tabanka has coined this process Carib Futurism. Discover more at Tabankadance.com

About dance Immersion

dance Immersion is a not-for-profit organization that produces, promotes and supports dancers and dances of the African Diaspora. The organization was established in 1994 to address the need for additional presentation, skill development, and networking opportunities for dance artists of African descent.

Programs introduce various styles of dance and dance artists to the public through a variety of activities that provide a nurturing and supportive environment for professional and emerging dance artists who work and explore diverse styles and expressions. dance Immersion has experienced considerable success in connecting dance artists throughout Canada and around the world. Learn more at danceimmersion.ca

Listing Information

Dates

8:00 pm | Friday, February 21, 2020

1:00 pm | Saturday, February 22, 2020

8:00 pm | Saturday, February 22, 2020

Location

Greenwin Theatre at Meridian Arts Centre

5040 Yonge St, North York M2N 6R8

Ticket Prices

$35-$45 | Student, Senior and Groups rates available

Box Office

meridianartscentre.com or 1-855-985-2787

Website

www.danceimmersion.ca