Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Operating Results

Globe Newswire  
January 03, 2020 5:38pm   Comments
Share:

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: "LAMR") will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, February 20, 2020.  Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
     
All Callers:   1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode:   Lamar
     
Replay:   1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:   37443773
     
    Available through Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Live Webcast:   www.lamar.com
     
Webcast Replay:   www.lamar.com
    Available through Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
     
Company Contact:   Buster Kantrow
    Director of Investor Relations
    (225) 926-1000
    bkantrow@lamar.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga