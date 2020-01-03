Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Operating Results
BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: "LAMR") will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, February 20, 2020. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.
|Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
|Passcode:
|Lamar
|Replay:
|1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
|Passcode:
|37443773
|Available through Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com
|Available through Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
