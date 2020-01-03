WashREIT Confirms Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

WASHINGTON, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington, DC area, will announce fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The conference call is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205 International Toll Number: 201-689-8054









Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:



USA Toll Free Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 1-919-882-2331 Conference ID: 56869











The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com .



WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 45 properties includes more than 4 million square feet of commercial space and more than 6,658 multifamily apartment units. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3.5 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins

Phone: 202-774-3253

E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com