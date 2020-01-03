Market Overview

Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Globe Newswire  
January 03, 2020
BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be webcast live at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/.

About Micron Technology, Inc. We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron® and Crucial® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron and the Micron orbit logo are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact                            
Erica Pompen                                                             
Micron Technology, Inc.                                             
+1 (408) 834-1873                                                      
epompen@micron.com                                              

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com

