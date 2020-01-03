Market Overview

Hanover Community Bank Names Kevin Corbett as Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer

Globe Newswire  
January 03, 2020 11:42am   Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Community Bank today announced that Kevin Corbett has joined the Company as Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer. 

Mr. Corbett brings to Hanover extensive expertise in all facets of credit risk and portfolio management as well as new product development.  At Hanover, Mr. Corbett will be responsible for the overall management of the Bank's Credit Administration Department, including the underwriting and loan review analysis process, and all functions providing lending support, direction, credit information, and loan policies, procedures and processes to ensure the overall quality of the Bank's lending portfolio and adherence to the Bank's Credit Policy.  Mr. Corbett will also oversee various lending departments including loan servicing, loan administration, credit risk management, credit functions of commercial and residential loan production and assist in secondary market sales.  Prior to joining Hanover, Mr. Corbett served as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Dime Community Bank and Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Astoria Bank where he had the ultimate responsibility for the credit quality of commercial and residential portfolios in excess of $5.0 billion.  Prior to Astoria Bank, Mr. Corbett served as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Risk Officer of Israel Discount Bank of New York, overseeing a commercial portfolio in excess of $7.0 billion.  Mr. Corbett is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Investor and Press Contacts

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman, President & CEO
mpuorro@hanoverbank.com

Brian K. Finneran, EVP & CFO
bfinneran@hanoverbank.com

