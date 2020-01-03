Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (("Coherus", NASDAQ:CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. PT, being held in San Francisco.

The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com .

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing a late-stage clinical product CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and Bioeq's Lucentis® (ranibizumab biosimilar) towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept biosimilar), and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

