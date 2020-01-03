Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces CFO Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (NASDAQ:MNTA) ("Momenta" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it is consolidating key financial and business functions under Young Kwon, Ph.D., Momenta's Chief Business Officer. With this consolidation, Dr. Kwon has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial and Business Officer effective January 8, 2020. Dr. Kwon will add Momenta's finance functions to his existing portfolio of investor relations, corporate and business development, banking relations, and commercial.



"Young has demonstrated strong leadership during his 9-year tenure at Momenta, driving our business development efforts and strategic vision. His leadership of our banking and investor relations functions during our transition has resulted in renewed investor confidence as we have restructured into an innovative biotech focusing on rare immune-mediated disease," said Craig Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Under Young's leadership, this consolidation of functions will allow us to continue to work to deliver value to our shareholders."

Dr. Kwon joined Momenta in 2011 and has served in roles of increasing responsibility since that time. Prior to Momenta, he was at Biogen Idec in business and corporate development, where he completed late-stage clinical licensing transactions and other deals. Prior to that, he worked at Advanced Technology Ventures, a venture capital firm, where he identified and invested in early-stage life science companies. He has a Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology from Harvard University, where he has co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications in the area of neurobiology, and an undergraduate degree from MIT.

Momenta is reaffirming its previously announced guidance for the full year 2019, which was outlined in its third-quarter 2019 earnings press release.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases and advancing its late stage biosimilar portfolio. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

