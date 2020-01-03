BLOOM ENERGY DEADLINE TODAY: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Bloom Energy (BE) Investors of Today's Deadline to Move for Lead Plaintiff

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) investors of today's deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action pending against the Company and urges Bloom Energy investors who have suffered losses to contact the firm immediately .



Class Period: July 22, 2018 - Sept. 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 3, 2020

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Bloom's technology produced emissions comparable to that of a modern natural gas plant, (2) Bloom's estimates of useful life for its energy servers and fuel cells were inaccurate, and (3) Bloom used misleading accounting to hide the true effect of future servicing expenses.

On Sept. 17, 2019, the market learned the truth when Hindenburg Research published a scathing report about Bloom Energy, stating that it uncovered billions in servicing liabilities and called the company an "obvious bankruptcy candidate." Hindenburg claimed that Bloom's technology is "not sustainable, clean, green or remotely profitable." Hindenburg also accused the Company of having an estimated $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities and using "tricky accounting…to avoid recognizing major recent additional losses." The company "will become yet another tombstone in the Silicon Valley cemetery of dead unicorns," Hindenburg said. In response, the price of Bloom Energy shares fell sharply that day.

"We're focused on recovering investors' substantial losses and holding BE and its senior management accountable for their alleged accounting fraud," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

