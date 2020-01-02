Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Interpublic Group to Present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 02, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

New York, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) senior management will present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, at 1:15 pm Eastern time/10:15 am Pacific time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #


Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga